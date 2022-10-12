Uline purchases another 106 acres in Kenosha for $22.7 million

Pleasant Prairie-based shipping and business supplies provider Uline has acquired another 105.7 acres of vacant land in Kenosha, bringing its most recent acquisitions in that area to 336 acres.

Located south of Highway 142, immediately west and north of Uline’s building off 128th Avenue, the land was purchased from an affiliate of Chicago-based Logistics Property Company for more than $22.7 million, according to state records.

Logistics Property Company (LPC) had purchased the land in 2019, with plans to construct three industrial buildings totaling more than 1.7 square feet. The largest of the three buildings was expected to be more than 1 million square feet in size.

Attempts to reach representatives for LPC to verify whether any development or grading occurred on the site were unsuccessful on Wednesday.

The land, along with 230 acres immediately south of the parcel along 38th Street in Kenosha that Uline purchased in July for $23.6 million, could easily be used to expand the company’s Kenosha campus, which currently has four large distribution centers. That campus is located about 8 miles north of Uline’s Pleasant Prairie headquarters complex.

The company has grown significantly since moving its corporate headquarters from Waukegan, Illinois to Pleasant Prairie in 2010.