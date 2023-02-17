Uline plans another large distribution center in Kenosha

Pleasant Prairie-based shipping and business supplies provider Uline is looking to support its rapid growth with plans to build another large distribution center in Kenosha.

The city’s latest Plan Commission agenda shows the new building, to be located near the intersection of 38th Street and 136th Avenue, would be approximately 1.4 million square feet.

Before the distribution center can be built, a portion of the parcel of land Uline is looking to build on will need to be annexed from the Town of Paris and into the City of Kenosha. The parcel must also be rezoned. It will then be attached to a second parcel Uline already owns within city limits.

A spokesman for the company could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

Uline purchased 230 acres of land along 38th Street, near its distribution centers southeast of I-94 and Burlington Road, last July. Just a few months later, the company purchased another 106 acres of land in Kenosha south of Highway 142.

The company has grown significantly since moving its corporate headquarters from Waukegan, Illinois to Pleasant Prairie in 2010.