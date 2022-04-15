Weekly Debrief: What’s ahead for Milwaukee’s new mayor?

By
Arthur Thomas
-

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas of BizTimes Media discuss the news of the week, including a closer look at the inaugural address from Cavalier Johnson, the new mayor of Milwaukee. Johnson’s address touched on public safety, the need for more development in Milwaukee’s neighborhoods, fostering more cooperation on important issues and much more. Arthur and Andrew share their thoughts on the address and the path forward for Milwaukee and Johnson.

