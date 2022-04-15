Uline to lease large spec building in Kenosha for distribution operations

Pleasant Prairie-based shipping and business supplies provider Uline
plans to lease a 756,728-square-foot speculative industrial building near the Kenosha Regional Airport to establish additional distribution center operations.
The company plans to have 120 employees working at the building on three shifts, according to city records.
Kenosha staff approved plans for the building last year. It is under construction and is being built at 8311 38th St. by Riverside, Missouri-based NorthPoint Development
, which named the building Heartland 94 Logistics Building 1
.
Uline is negotiating with NorthPoint Development to lease the building, according to city records.
Uline indicated to city officials that the facility will be operational 24 hours a day and that 100 "truck movements in and out" are expected at the facility during the average day.
The facility will be one of several large distribution facilities that Uline has in Kenosha County. The company moved its corporate headquarters from Waukegan, Illinois to Pleasant Prairie in 2010. It has grown its presence in Kenosha County significantly since then. Uline now has 20 buildings between Milwaukee and North Chicago with a total square footage of more than 7 million, according to the company.
Approximately 3,000 of the company’s 7,000 employees are located in Wisconsin.
A 2020 BizTimes Milwaukee cover story
took a deep dive into the company's operations.