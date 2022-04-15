Year-over-year wage growth in Wisconsin tops 6% for third straight month

In March, the average hourly wage for a private sector worker in Wisconsin was $29.80, up more than 6.9% from the same time in 2021, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor…

In March, the average hourly wage for a private sector worker in Wisconsin was $29.80, up more than 6.9% from the same time in 2021, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The reading marks the third straight month Wisconsin has seen year-over-year wage growth of more than 6%. For the first quarter, the state averaged 6.6% growth, good enough for 22nd in the country. New Mexico has the strongest growth over that period, averaging more than 10%. This is the first time, in data going back to 2007, Wisconsin has seen wage growth over more than 6% in three straight months. The best months in the data came at 8% growth in April 2020, when the departure of thousands of lower wage workers from payrolls during the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic distorted the metrics. Otherwise, the state's best wage growth previously comes from a two-month stretch in May and June 2018 at 6.3% and 6.1%. Like the 2018 period, Wisconsin labor market is extremely tight at the moment with the unemployment rate th in the country with 6.4% growth, Minnesota is up 6% and ranks 29th, Iowa is up 5.5% and ranks 35th and Illinois is up slightly less than 5.5% and ranks 36th. The state's wage growth has been stronger in service sectors, where the average year-over-year increase in the first quarter was 7.4%. Goods producing sectors, on the other hand, have averaged a 4.8% increase. Construction wages were up an average of 3.7% while manufacturing wages were up 3.8%. Within manufacturing, the average wage of production workers increased 5.2% in the quarter. From the service sector, the leisure and hospitality industry has averaged a 10.2% increase year-over-year. The average hourly wage was $15.88 in January 2021 and reached $17.65 by March. Trade, transportation and utilities has also seen strong growth relative to the state as a whole, up almost 7.9% on average in the quarter. Wages in financial activities averaged a 7.3% increase and professional and business services averaged 7%. Education and health services lagged behind the state slightly with 6.2% average growth.