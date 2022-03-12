Weekly Debrief: What did we learn about the future of Kohl’s this week?

Maredithe Meyer, Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Milwaukee get together to discuss the news of the week, including an investor presentation from Kohl’s Corp. that outlined the company’s growth plans and securities filings that detailed executive pay and talks about a potential sale. All this comes as an activist investor group continues to push for the election of a new board of directors and significant changes to the company’s path forward.

Insider Spotlight Stories:

Other stories in the episode: