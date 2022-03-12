Weekly Debrief: What did we learn about the future of Kohl’s this week?

By
Arthur Thomas
-

Apple Podcasts  Spotify

 

Maredithe Meyer, Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Milwaukee get together to discuss the news of the week, including an investor presentation from Kohl’s Corp. that outlined the company’s growth plans and securities filings that detailed executive pay and talks about a potential sale. All this comes as an activist investor group continues to push for the election of a new board of directors and significant changes to the company’s path forward.

Insider Spotlight Stories:

Other stories in the episode:

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He spent also five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR