Weekly Debrief: What did we learn about the future of Kohl’s this week?

Maredithe Meyer, Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Milwaukee get together to discuss the news of the week, including an investor presentation from Kohl’s Corp. that outlined the company’s growth plans and securities filings that detailed executive pay and talks about a potential sale. All this comes as an activist investor group continues to push for the election of a new board of directors and significant changes to the company’s path forward.
Insider Spotlight Stories:
- Remotely expanding mid-term rental options in Madison and Milwaukee
- Several Wisconsin companies start off 2022 with female additions to their boards
- Wisconsin lost 2,900 private sector jobs in January
Other stories in the episode:
- Kohl’s announces plans to open 100 small-format stores, grow Sephora business to $2 billion
- Kohl’s blew past annual incentive targets, pushing CEO pay close to $13 million
- Macellum “remains skeptical” of Kohl’s outlook following company’s 2021 earnings report