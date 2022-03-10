Wisconsin lost 2,900 private sector jobs in January

Wisconsin lost 2,900 private sector jobs in January and the state’s unemployment rate declined to 3%, according to figures released by the Department of Workforce Development. Data for employment in various industries and the unemployment…

