Weekly Debrief: USPS building redevelopment plans sink with sale and Milwaukee Tool opening Chicago office

Andrew Weiland, Alex Zank and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the big stories of the week, including the sale of the USPS building on St. Paul Avenue, sinking plans for a massive mixed-use redevelopment of the property, and Milwaukee Tool’s plans to open an office in Chicago. Plus Johnson Bank’s former building at 333 E. Wisconsin Ave. has a new owner and Toppers Pizza takes on new investor to fuel its growth.
