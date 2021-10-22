New owner of former Johnson Bank building in downtown Milwaukee seeking new tenant

The new owner of the building that formerly housed a bank branch and offices for Racine-based Johnson Financial Group says he's hopeful to find new business tenants. Johnson Bank sold the building, 329-331 E. Wisconsin…

The new owner of the building that formerly housed a bank branch and offices for Racine-based Johnson Financial Group says he's hopeful to find new business tenants. Johnson Bank sold the building, 329-331 E. Wisconsin Ave., to investors group 333 Benlev LLC for $1.3, according to state records. The group is led by local attorney Michael Levine. "I bought the building because I think it's a beautiful building, in great condition, on a prominent corner," Levine said in an email. "I have not finalized plans for re-leasing the space but am hopeful to find a great business or businesses to occupy the building." Johnson Bank sold the building after moving to Cathedral Place . Its former location often goes by the address 333 E. Wisconsin Ave. "It's a great building that served us well for many years," Jim Popp, chief executive officer of Johnson Financial Group, said in an emailed statement. "As we have consolidated our Milwaukee businesses into a new space at Cathedral Place, we just didn't need the other offices anymore. We're happy to have found a buyer with plans of their own for the 333 E. Wisconsin building — whatever those might be — and we wish them all the best." CBRE Wisconsin listed the property for sale.