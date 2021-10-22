Toppers Pizza taps equity partner to boost continued growth

Chicago-based Great Plans Capital purchases minority stake

By
Maredithe Meyer
-
Scott Gittrich
Scott Gittrich
Tracking record sales growth over the past several quarters, Whitewater-based Toppers Pizza has taken a major step toward significantly expanding its number of locations. The quick-service pizza chain earlier this week announced Chicago-based Great Plains…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe Meyer covers restaurants, retail, tourism, and sports and entertainment. She joined BizTimes in 2015, previously as an intern reporter. She earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University in 2017. When she's not on the job, Maredithe coaches field hockey and loves exploring her favorite city on earth, Milwaukee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display