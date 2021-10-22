Toppers Pizza taps equity partner to boost continued growth

Tracking record sales growth over the past several quarters, Whitewater-based Toppers Pizza has taken a major step toward significantly expanding its number of locations. The quick-service pizza chain earlier this week announced Chicago-based Great Plains…

Great Plains Capital LLC has purchased a minority stake in the company as its first-ever equity partner. Toppers plans to leverage the long-term investment to accelerate ongoing growth initiatives, including technology innovation and franchise development.

Scott Gittrich, Toppers

resident and founder. Gittrich declined to disclose the dollar value of Great Plains investment.

Gittrich sees it, Toppers was already in "the right place at the right time" to handle -- and even capitalize -- on the challenges of what he calls the industry's "big shake up." That's thanks to the company's heavy investments in technology in recent years,

developing its own e-commerce platform and digital point-of-sale system, as well as keeping its menu fresh with unique items and

Gittrich began considering an equity partnership late last year. "Things were going really well from a business standpoint -- lots of momentum ... and I think it's reasonable that we’ve had this question of, 'What’s this going to look like in a year or two?' just because of what was going on from a pandemic standpoint," he said. "We made strong goals for 2021 targets, believing this is the way that the world is - we were set up to really do great here, and that's the way it's turned out." Toppers recently finished the third quarter up about 16% over the same quarter last year.

"If somebody was going to be looking to come in and change everything, I never got in a conversation with those people," he said. "The way we went to market, it was going to be obvious that we were looking for a partner that liked what we were doing and just add fuel to the fire."

"Scott and the Toppers’ leadership team have built a highly attractive brand and we are thrilled to become their long-term partners," said John Dills, CEO of Great Plains Capital, in a news release. "Toppers has been satisfying loyal customers in their home state of Wisconsin for over 30 years. As the restaurant industry continues to evolve, we think Toppers is very well positioned to expand its store network nationally and bring their unique pizzas and menu items to more happy customers."