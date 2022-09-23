Weekly Debrief: The Milwaukee Rep’s $75 million ‘new’ theater plan

Arthur Thomas
Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including The Milwaukee Rep’s plans for a $75 million “new” theater complex. The plans came to light with the announcement of a $10 million, 20-year sponsorship by Associated Bank, which has its primary Milwaukee presence just north of The Rep’s current theater. The Rep plans to stay at the same location, but will completely remake its three theaters. Andrew and Arthur discuss how the plan marks another major project remaking Milwaukee’s cultural assets, following the Bradley Symphony Center and the planned move of the Milwaukee Art Museum.

