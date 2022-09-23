Use of electric and hybrid vehicles in Wisconsin has grown significantly, but still less than 2% of state total

The number of electric and hybrid vehicles on Wisconsin roads have more than doubled since 2013, but still make up less than 2% of the vehicles in the state, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. Combined registrations of electric and hybrid vehicles in Wisconsin rose from 44,178 in 2013 (the earliest year of available data) to 102,492 in 2021, an increase of 132%, according to the report. There were more than 5.5 million total passenger vehicle registrations in the state in 2021. Statewide, hybrid vehicles outnumber electric vehicles by more than tenfold. Hybrid vehicle registrations in Wisconsin increased 13.7% in 2021 to 93,453. They have risen 113.1% since 2013, at an average annual increase of 9.9%. As of 2021, the total number of electric vehicle registrations in Wisconsin was approaching 10,000, which is 27 times greater than in 2013 when there were just 319 registered in the state. Electric vehicle registrations in Wisconsin have increased, on average by 51.9% each year since 2013, but they still account for less than 0.2% of total passenger vehicle registrations in the state. At 389 combined electric and hybrid vehicle registrations per 10,000 residents, Dane County has more than double the statewide level of per capita registrations. That's followed by Ozaukee, Waukesha, Door and Bayfield counties. "(This) suggests these more expensive vehicles are more common in communities with higher per capita incomes," the Wisconsin Policy Forum states. At the end of 2021, Wisconsin ranked 35th among the 50 states in per-capita electric vehicle registrations, according to U.S. Department of Energy data referenced by the Wisconsin Policy Forum report.