Weekly Debrief: The GOP debate offers a preview of the 2024 RNC in Milwaukee

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including the first Republican presidential debate of the 2024 campaign coming to Milwaukee. While on a much smaller scale than next summer’s Republican National Convention, the debate does offer a preview of what to expect next year. If the city’s performance on the national stage can scale up to the size of a political convention, will Milwaukee leaders be happy with the results?

