Kunes acquires Greenfield auto dealership

Delavan-based Kunes Auto & RV Group announced that it has acquired the auto dealership at 3615 S. 108th St. in Greenfield from John Paul’s Buick GMC. The deal closed on Aug. 1.
The dealership is now known as Kunes Buick GMC of Greenfield. The dealership is one of the largest GM parts wholesalers in the region, according to Kunes.
The 120 John Paul’s Buick GMC employees are keeping their positions and now join Kunes, including the two parrots that live in the showroom.
“John Paul has established a great rapport with both employees and customers in Greenfield,” said Scott Kunes, chief operating officer at Kunes Auto Group. “We look forward to continuing that legacy as we welcome the Greenfield store to our family of dealerships.”
With the acquisition of the Greenfield dealership, Kunes, founded in 1996, now has 44 auto and RV dealerships in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota.
Earlier this year, Kunes acquired the All-Star Buick GMC dealership at 7020 S. 27th St. in Oak Creek.
Last year, Kunes acquired dealerships in Lake Mills and Wisconsin Rapids.