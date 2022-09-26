Kunes Auto & RV Group acquires RV dealerships in Lake Mills, Wisconsin Rapids

Delavan-based Kunes Auto & RV Group
announced that it has acquired two recreational vehicle dealerships, Fathead’s Country Campers and Fatheads Rapid RV in Lake Mills and Wisconsin Rapids, respectively. Kunes has more than 40 auto and RV dealerships spanning the Midwest. The Lake Mills and Wisconsin Rapids dealerships now operate under Kunes RV Lake Mills Inc.
and Kunes RV Wisconsin Rapids Inc.
, giving Kunes a total of 42 dealerships, 14 of which sell RVs. “COVID-19 and the financial turmoil that followed turned business on its head,” said Tom Hamil, RV director at Kunes Auto & RV Group. "In many industries, business ground to a halt, but the ability to work remotely and the desire to travel safely during the pandemic propelled RV sales by more than 15%.” Kunes has more than doubled its operations coming out of the pandemic, growing from 23 locations at the start of 2020 to 42 today. “The real test in the auto industry came after the pandemic when supply shortages left many dealerships with nearly empty lots,” said Scott Kunes, chief operating officer of Kunes. “When people were ready to buy cars again, we were fortunate to have inventory that other dealerships didn’t. This helped us offer better selection and keep prices moderate to stay competitive, and largely contributed to our success.”