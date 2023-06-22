Kunes Auto & RV Group acquires Oak Creek dealership

Delavan-based Kunes Auto & RV Group announced that it has acquired the All-Star Buick GMC dealership at 7020 S. 27th St. in Oak Creek.
With the acquisition, completed on May 31, the three-year-old dealership is now known as Kunes Buick GMC of Oak Creek.
The dealership was sold by Florida-based Boyland Auto Group.
Kunes, founded in 1996, now has 43 auto and RV dealerships in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota and has more than 1,800 employees. Last year, Kunes acquired dealerships in Lake Mills and Wisconsin Rapids.
"Our roots are in Wisconsin, so this Oak Creek location will be a wonderful opportunity to connect with customers in the great city of Milwaukee," said Scott Kunes, chief operating officer at Kunes Auto Group. "We’re thrilled to be adding this new location to our family of stores."