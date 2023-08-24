Froedtert CEO Cathy Jacobson: Leadership is a continuous journey

Woman Executive of the Year award winner offers leadership pointers at BizTimes Media's 2023 Women in Business Symposium

By
-
Cathy Jacobson, president and CEO of Froedtert Health and BizTimes Media's Woman Executive of the Year.

Cathy Jacobson, who has served as the chief executive officer of Wauwatosa-based Froedtert Health since 2012, accepted BizTimes Media’s 13th Woman Executive of the Year award on Wednesday, but not without thanking her team and delivering some valuable advice on leadership. Addressing the more than 500 attendees of BizTimes Media’s 2023 Women in Business Symposium

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.
