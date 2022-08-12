Weekly Debrief: Milwaukee Tool just keeps growing

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas of BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including Milwaukee Tool opening its new hand tool manufacturing facility in West Bend. The plant marks the return of manufacturing to the region for the company’s flagship brand and executives are already talking about planning to expand the facility in the near future. Milwaukee Tool’s parent company also reported its first half results this week and the Milwaukee brand saw sales increase nearly 26%.

