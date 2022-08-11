Brown Deer apartment complex sold for $39.1 million

The Bevy Apartments, a 175-unit luxury apartment complex in Brown Deer that opened in 2021, has been sold for $39.1 million, according to state records.
Located at 8600 N. Deerwood Drive, The Bevy was sold by an affiliate for Milwaukee-based Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc.
to an affiliate of Oak Brook, Illinois-based JVM Realty Corp.
The Bevy offers layouts ranging from studios to 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhomes with a den. The 4.75-acre property includes a 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, outdoor terrace with grilling stations, 24-hour package room, storage lockers, a dog park and a pet spa.
"We are honored to add another acclaimed luxury multifamily community to our growing portfolio," said Jay Madary
, president and CEO of JVM Realty Corp. "The Brown Deer
area is undergoing major transformations that will bring increased market interest, and we expect The Bevy's top-notch amenities and location in a charming, pedestrian-friendly village will position it as a perennial favorite for renters."
JVM now owns and manages two apartment communities in Wisconsin
, and 21 communities throughout the Midwest.