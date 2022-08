Brown Deer apartment complex sold for $39.1 million

The Bevy Apartments, a 175-unit luxury apartment complex in Brown Deer that opened in 2021, has been sold for $39.1 million, according to state records. Located at 8600 N. Deerwood Drive, The Bevy was sold…

The Bevy Apartments, a 175-unit luxury apartment complex in Brown Deer that opened in 2021, has been sold for $39.1 million, according to state records. Located at 8600 N. Deerwood Drive, The Bevy was sold by an affiliate for Milwaukee-based Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc. to an affiliate of Oak Brook, Illinois-based JVM Realty Corp. The Bevy offers layouts ranging from studios to 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhomes with a den. The 4.75-acre property includes a 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, outdoor terrace with grilling stations, 24-hour package room, storage lockers, a dog park and a pet spa. "We are honored to add another acclaimed luxury multifamily community to our growing portfolio," said, president and CEO of JVM Realty Corp. "Thearea is undergoing major transformations that will bring increased market interest, and we expect The Bevy's top-notch amenities and location in a charming, pedestrian-friendly village will position it as a perennial favorite for renters." JVM now owns and manages two apartment communities in, and 21 communities throughout the Midwest.