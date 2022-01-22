Weekly Debrief: How Wisconsin came up short in bid for $20 billion Intel chip factory

Lauren Anderson, Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas of BizTimes Media get together to discuss how economic development officials in southeastern Wisconsin came up short in their bid to attract an Intel semiconductor factory to Mount Pleasant. Pitched to be on land just north of the Foxconn project, the factory would have included a $20 billion initial investment and 3,000 jobs. Instead, the factory is going to an area just east of Columbus, Ohio. Andrew wrote an extensive story detailing how Wisconsin bid came up short and talked to many people directly involved in the chase for the project.

