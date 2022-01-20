Gateway Technical College president Bryan Albrecht announces retirement

Gateway Technical College president and chief executive officer Bryan Albrecht plans to retire this fall. Albrecht, who has led the Kenosha-based technical college since 2006, informed its Gateway's board of trustees Thursday, the college announced.…

Gateway Technical College president and chief executive officer Bryan Albrecht plans to retire this fall. Albrecht, who has led the Kenosha-based technical college since 2006, informed its Gateway's board of trustees Thursday, the college announced. “Dr. Albrecht has been an inspirational leader for our entire community as well as the Wisconsin Technical College System,” said Gateway board of trustees chairperson Scott Pierce. “Bryan’s vision and commitment to student success has transformed Gateway into a national model for technical education.” The board of trustees will immediately begin a national search for Albrecht’s successor. “It has been an honor to serve the students, faculty and staff alongside the greater Gateway community,” Albrecht said. “I leave with gratitude to all those who have enriched my life’s work and great confidence that, together, we have positioned Gateway for continued success.” An announcement from Gateway credits Albrecht’s leadership with helping grow its national standing as “an innovative college for student success, learning strategies and workforce development.” During Albrecht's tenure, the college has engaged in and expanded several corporate partnerships. Among the most visible is its SC Johnson Integrated Manufacturing and Engineering Technology Center, which underwent an $11.5 million additional and renovation in 2019. The center is aimed at accommodating the job training needs of area companies, both by training college students and upscaling existing employees. In 2021, SC Johnson announced a $5.5 million donation the college to create scholarships for women, people of color and low-income students pursuing STEM-related career fields. Last month, the college was awarded $5.6 million from Gov. Tony Evers' administration for its partnership with YWCA Southeast Wisconsin, Southeastern Wisconsin Workforce Development Board and Higher Expectations for Racine County that is designed to help 1,300 more people in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties attain their High School Equivalency Diploma. Albrecht joined Gateway in 2003 as associate vice president for advanced technology, leading corporate partnerships and advanced technology strategies. In 2005, he was promoted to chief academic and operating officer, before taking the helm in 2006. He’s closing out a 38-year career in education, formerly serving as a teacher and coach for the Cornell and Kewaunee school districts. In 1987, he joined the Wisconsin Department of Instruction as a consultant for technology education, and later became a division administrator, leading career and technical education for the state.