Gateway Technical College president Bryan Albrecht announces retirement

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Bryan Albrecht, president of Gateway Technical College
Gateway Technical College president and chief executive officer Bryan Albrecht  plans to retire this fall. Albrecht, who has led the Kenosha-based technical college since 2006, informed its Gateway's board of trustees Thursday, the college announced.…

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson is an associate editor and covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism.

