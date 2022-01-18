Zizzo Group unveils plans for new HQ in Walker’s Point

Milwaukee-based Zizzo Group Engagement Marketing
today announced the plans for its new headquarters office in the historic Brass Light Gallery Building at 131 S. First St. in the city’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.
Anne Zizzo, president and CEO of Zizzo Group Engagement Marketing, purchased the 12,200-square-foot Walker’s Point building
and adjacent parking lot from Seeds of Health, Inc. in June of 2021. Zizzo Group plans to move into the Walker’s Point building in June.
Zizzo Group is currently located in the Third Ward at 207 N. Milwaukee St. Zizzo still owns that site and is planning to sell or lease the 13,000-square-foot space.
Zizzo Group has hired Milwaukee-based architecture firm RINKA+ to design its new space in Walker’s Point.
“We are thrilled to work with Matt (Rinka, partner of RINKA+) and the first-class team at RINKA to design our new headquarters and tenant space,” said Anne Zizzo. “This is an iconic building we want to celebrate and activate in a special way that recognizes it as the gateway to two hot Milwaukee neighborhoods (Walker's Point and the Third Ward). At the same time, we want to benefit our company, local residents and neighboring businesses. Now more than ever before, creativity is the most unignorable factor in business; and our future office space at this location will embody this.”
The building at 131 S. First Street was previously occupied by Tenor High School, which is part of Milwaukee charter school system Seeds of Health Inc. Seeds of Health leased the space from Zizzo Group through the end of 2021 before moving in December after its new high school space was finished at 918-922 N. Phillips Ave., the redeveloped former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel office complex, now known as Journal Square.
Zizzo Group says design features of its new headquarters will include a significant entry off of Seeboth Street with a “welcoming gallery-like arrival experience” leading to a new modern staircase, which will connect to an upper floor reception and outdoor roof terrace. All of the spaces will highlight the historical architectural elements of the building, Zizzo Group said.
The space will include zones dedicated to a range of different working styles and ways of collaborating.
“The intent is that the work space is visually connected to the historical past while incorporating the latest technology and trends in digital marketing workspace design,” the firm said.
One third of the first floor and all of the second floor of the building will be dedicated to Zizzo Group.
There will also be a rooftop terrace and patio with a fire table for clients and employees to gather.
“The team at RINKA has captured the spirit of Zizzo Group and incorporated our culture and modern amenities, while paying tribute to the historic architectural elements of the building,” said Zizzo.
“We have partnered closely with Anne and her team, conducting multiple sessions to obtain input from employees on what will work best in the new space,” said Rinka. “Our design incorporates the newest trends in progressive office planning strategies, and celebrates the history of the building and neighborhood to create a functional and dynamic workplace that reflects the unique culture of Zizzo Group."
Zizzo is also planning 3,800 square feet of space on the first floor for a neighborhood amenity, and says she already has interest from fast casual cafés, event spaces, restaurants and corner stores.
She also said she would like to partner with the city to explore ways to revitalize the pocket park directly across the street from the building.
Walker's Point is seeing a tremendous amount of development activity, which was examined in a recent BizTimes Milwaukee cover story
.