Zizzo Group unveils plans for new HQ in Walker’s Point

Milwaukee-based Zizzo Group Engagement Marketing today announced the plans for its new headquarters office in the historic Brass Light Gallery Building at 131 S. First St. in the city’s Walker’s Point neighborhood. Anne Zizzo, president…

One third of the first floor and all of the second floor of the building will be dedicated to Zizzo Group.

“The team at RINKA has captured the spirit of Zizzo Group and incorporated our culture and modern amenities, while paying tribute to the historic architectural elements of the building,” said Zizzo.

“We have partnered closely with Anne and her team, conducting multiple sessions to obtain input from employees on what will work best in the new space,” said Rinka. “Our design incorporates the newest trends in progressive office planning strategies, and celebrates the history of the building and neighborhood to create a functional and dynamic workplace that reflects the unique culture of Zizzo Group."

Zizzo is also planning 3,800 square feet of space on the first floor for a neighborhood amenity, and says she already has interest from fast casual cafés, event spaces, restaurants and corner stores.

