The evolution of Walker’s Point

Neighborhood strives to keep identity through transformation

By
Alex Zank
-
Daync Studio
Daync Studio Credit: Jake Hill
On a recent sunny afternoon, Daync Studio co-owners Amber Rivard and Josh Burgos could be found inside their new studio space at the northeast corner of South Fifth Street and West National Avenue. Daync Studio…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display