Zizzo Group plans move to Walker’s Point

Milwaukee-based marketing and advertising firm Zizzo Group Inc. is buying a building in Walker’s Point, where it will move its headquarters from the neighboring Historic Third Ward neighborhood.

The firm plans to add up to 20 jobs within two years of moving into its new digs, which it will open early next year.

Zizzo Group is buying the former Brass Light Gallery at 131 S. First St. The purchase price is $1.25 million, according to Milwaukee Economic Development Corp. documents.

“We are doubling down on two of Milwaukee’s hottest neighborhoods,” Anne Zizzo, founder and chief executive of Zizzo Group, said.

Zizzo noted in a recent interview that her firm will hold onto its current office space at 207 N. Milwaukee St. Zizzo Group is devising a plan to bring more amenities to its Third Ward location.

MEDC last week approved a $500,000 loan to go toward the acquisition. Other financing sources includes a loan from Tri City National Bank.

“We are honored and thrilled for the opportunity to expand our footprint with the acquisition of the historic former Brass Light Gallery property in the Walker’s Point neighborhood, just blocks away from our current office,” Zizzo said. “This is the final phase of the rollout of our engagement marketing platform with plans for organic growth and scaling through the acquisition of complimentary digital marketing firms.”

The building is currently occupied by Tenor High School, which is part of Milwaukee charter school system Seeds of Health Inc. The school plans to move out of the building once a new high school space is finished at 918-922 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. It will be one component of the redeveloped former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel office complex, now known as Journal Square.