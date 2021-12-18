Weekly Debrief: Going deeper on the 2021 BizTimes Best in Business

BizTimes Media reporter Maredithe Meyer joins associate editor Arthur Thomas and editor Andrew Weiland to discuss BizTimes Media’s 2021 Best in Business recognition. This annual magazine feature, published Dec. 13 this year, highlights the biggest newsmakers of the year. Honorees this year included the Milwaukee Bucks, Kohler Co. Generac CEO Aaron Jagdfeld, Dana Guthrie and New Land Enterprises.
Insider Spotlight Stories:
- Perlick begins facility remodel, adding 100 new employees
- Bayside residents group suing village over incentives deal on $84 million real estate project
- BRP to hire 175 at former Evinrude plant in Sturtevant
Other stories in this episode:
Their year: The region’s top newsmakers of 2021
- Corporation of the Year: Milwaukee Bucks
- Family-Owned Business of the Year: Kohler Co.
- Community Leader of the Year: Dana Guthrie, Gateway Capital
- CEO of the Year: Aaron Jagdfeld, Generac
- Small Business of the Year: New Land Enterprises