Weekly Debrief: Going deeper on the 2021 BizTimes Best in Business

By
Arthur Thomas
-

BizTimes Media reporter Maredithe Meyer joins associate editor Arthur Thomas and editor Andrew Weiland to discuss BizTimes Media’s 2021 Best in Business recognition. This annual magazine feature, published Dec. 13 this year, highlights the biggest newsmakers of the year. Honorees this year included the Milwaukee Bucks, Kohler Co. Generac CEO Aaron Jagdfeld, Dana Guthrie and New Land Enterprises.

