BRP to hire 175 at former Evinrude plant in Sturtevant

Less than two years after ending production of Evinrude outboard engines and laying off hundreds
, Quebec-based BRP
is seeking to hire 175 people at its Sturtevant facility.
The company says it currently has 315 employees at its Sturtevant campus. It is looking to fill 50 more positions by the end of the year and another 125 positions at the beginning of 2022. Most of the jobs will be in direct labor, assembly, material handling and shipyard material handling.
BRP is planning an on-site career fair from 4 - 6 p.m. on Dec. 21 at the Sturtevant facility, 10101 Science Drive.
The career fair will give candidates a chance to meet with recruiters for onsite interviews, tour the facility and learn more about BRP. No appointments or reservations are needed.
“Our BRP Sturtevant campus has been renovated to support the research, development and manufacturing of game-changing technology that will pioneer new experiences across the marine industry and beyond, including production of the all-new Sea-Doo Switch among other recreational products,” said Karim Donnez, senior vice president, BRP Marine Group. “We are maintaining a high pace of innovation with no intent of slowing down and Sturtevant is at the forefront of BRP’s efforts to shift paradigms in the marine industry with the recent investments into our state-of-the-art facility.”
The Sturtevant facility was previously home to production of Evinrude engines. In May 2020, BRP announced plans
to cease production of those products and instead focus its efforts on its boat brands and other innovative marine products.
At the time, the company told state officials it would cut 387 jobs in Sturtevant as a result of the decision, although that figure was revised to 363. BRP said it would cut 650 jobs globally as it closed a facility in Arkansas and consolidated operations in Minnesota.
BRP said in May 2020 it planned to repurpose the Sturtevant facility for other uses.