Weekly Debrief: Fiserv’s downtown move, Harley ‘repurposing’ its HQ shows how offices are changing

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including Fiserv’s decision to move its headquarters from Brookfield to Milwaukee and Harley’s plans to repurpose and make investments in its headquarters on the city’s near west side. Both pieces of news show how hybrid and remote work are changing the decisions companies make about how and where to invest in their offices.
Insider Story Spotlight:
- Report: Kenosha casino approval would be ‘significantly less’ risky today for state than when Walker rejected it
- Northwestern Mutual to pay $6.8 billion in dividends in 2023
Big Story
- Fiserv will move its HQ to downtown Milwaukee
- Harley’s CEO says company will invest in its HQ and Milwaukee’s west side