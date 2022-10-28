Weekly Debrief: Fiserv’s downtown move, Harley ‘repurposing’ its HQ shows how offices are changing

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including Fiserv’s decision to move its headquarters from Brookfield to Milwaukee and Harley’s plans to repurpose and make investments in its headquarters on the city’s near west side. Both pieces of news show how hybrid and remote work are changing the decisions companies make about how and where to invest in their offices.

