Report: Kenosha casino approval would be ‘significantly less’ risky today for state than when Walker rejected it

By
-
The Bristol Village Board and Community Development Authority voted unanimously Tuesday to sell 60 acres of land to Hard Rock International for about $15 million.
In 2015, when then Gov. Scott Walker rejected plans by the Menominee Tribe and Hard Rock International to build a casino and entertainment complex at the former Dairyland Greyhound Park site in Kenosha, Walker and his administration said approving the Kenosha casino plans could cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars in future tribal

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

