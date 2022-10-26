Northwestern Mutual to pay $6.8 billion in dividends in 2023

Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual plans to once again pay out a record amount in dividends next year with policy holders set to receive $6.8 billion, the company announced Wednesday. The 2023 dividend total continues a steady upward march of the company’s payouts in recent years, from $5.3 billion in 2018, $5.6 billion in 2019, $6 billion

