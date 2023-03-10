Weekly Debrief: Did Wisconsin Center District get its name right with Baird deal?

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including the Wisconsin Center District striking a deal with Baird for naming rights on the downtown Milwaukee convention center. The center, which has a long history of different name tied to airlines, has been with out a name since 2013. Starting in 2024, it will be known as the Baird Center.
- London-based insurance services company plans downtown Milwaukee office
- Regal Ware to sell its headquarters to Village of Kewaskum for new civic center
