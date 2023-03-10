Weekly Debrief: Did Wisconsin Center District get its name right with Baird deal?

By
Arthur Thomas
-

Apple PodcastsSpotify

 

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including the Wisconsin Center District striking a deal with Baird for naming rights on the downtown Milwaukee convention center. The center, which has a long history of different name tied to airlines, has been with out a name since 2013. Starting in 2024, it will be known as the Baird Center.

Insider Story Spotlight

Big Story

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR