Regal Ware to sell its headquarters to Village of Kewaskum for new civic center

announced today that it will sell its headquarters building to the Village of Kewaskum for a new civic center project. Current employees of Regal Ware's headquarters in Kewaskum will all keep their jobs in a new location, which has yet to be determined but will likely be located in the northwest part of Milwaukee County, according to a news release. The Village of Kewaskum will utilize the Regal Ware headquarters building and its nearly six acres, located at 1675 Reigle Drive, to create a space for a village hall, police station, library and community programming. The joint agreement came as the village looked to build a newly expanded and enhanced civic center, while Regal Ware’s need for such a large office building had changed, Adam Gitter, administrator for the Village of Kewaskum, said in a press release. “The timing of the purchase is a once in a lifetime opportunity for both the Village of Kewaskum and Regal Ware,” Gitter continued. “This agreement represents a real win-win for both parties, but especially the residents of the Village of Kewaskum.” The purchase of the Regal Ware headquarters building does not impact the cookware company's SynergyOps manufacturing facility in the City of West Bend, which continues to grow, including the addition of a second shift, according to the news release. “Regal Ware is thrilled to continue its decades-long legacy of collaborating with the Village of Kewaskum and Washington County,” Ryan Reigle, CEO of Regal Ware, said, adding that the company will make a financial contribution to the civic center and will also continue to support non-profit and educational causes, including the J.O. Reigle High School Scholarship Program, which has provided over $1 million in scholarships since its inception. “We believe this agreement is a testament to the strong partnership between our company and the community.” The next steps for the development project will take place over the next few months and include the Village of Kewaskum assessing and reviewing the building and property, working on design retrofits to take the property from a corporate office building to a civic center campus, gathering cost estimates and presenting to the Village Board.