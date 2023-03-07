Regal Ware to sell its headquarters to Village of Kewaskum for new civic center

Company plans to move operations, possibly to Milwaukee County

By
-
Regal Ware, Inc. headquarters, 1675 Reigle Drive, Kewaskum.

Regal Ware, Inc. announced today that it will sell its headquarters building to the Village of Kewaskum for a new civic center project. Current employees of Regal Ware’s headquarters in Kewaskum will all keep their jobs in a new location, which has yet to be determined but will likely be located in the northwest part

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Lelah Byron
Lelah covers health care, insurance, nonprofit and education beats. She is a Marquette graduate. In her spare time, she enjoys live rock music, scary stories and tabletop games.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display