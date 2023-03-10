London-based insurance services company plans downtown Milwaukee office

London-based multinational insurance services company Willis Towers Watson plans to establish an office in downtown Milwaukee, according to documents filed with the city and commercial real estate industry sources.
Appleton-based construction firm The Boldt Company filed a commercial alteration permit application with the city to build out an office space for Willis Towers Watson on the 18th floor of the Associated Bank River Center building at 111 E. Kilbourn Ave. The office will occupy 4,800 square feet of space, according to a source familiar with the project.
A spokesperson for Willis Towers Watson could not immediately be reached to comment on the company’s plans for its Milwaukee office.
Willis Towers Watson operates in more than 140 countries around the world and has about 44,000 employees. The company was founded in 2016, following a merger of London-based Willis Group and Arlington, Virginia-based Towers Watson.
Willis Towers Watson currently has one office in Wisconsin at 400 N. Executive Drive in Brookfield. The firm moved there in 2012, when it was known as Willis North America, a unit of Willis Group. At the time it had 110 employees in its Milwaukee area office and moved from 2323 N. Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa to a 26,000-square-foot space at the Brookfield building, known as Executive Center VI.
Associated Bank purchased the 28-story Milwaukee Center office building at 111 E. Kilbourn Ave. in 2016, renamed it the Associated Bank River Center and has made numerous improvements to the 35-year-old building.