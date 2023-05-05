Weekly Debrief: Cruise ships return for 2023 and that’s a big deal for Milwaukee

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including the start of the 2023 cruise ship season in Milwaukee. City and Port Milwaukee officials expect 31 port calls and 12,000 passengers to visit this year, a slight dip from 2022, but a big increase from just a few years ago when Milwaukee barely had any cruise traffic.

