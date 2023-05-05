Generac will pay $15.8 million penalty after portable generators caused finger amputations

Generac's headquarters in the Town of Genesee

Town of Genesee-based Generac Holdings Inc. has agreed to pay a $15.8 million civil penalty as part of a settlement related to several models of the company’s portable generators that caused consumers to crush their fingers and in some cases led to amputations. An investigation led by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission found that

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

