Generac re-issues recall for portable generators that can cause injury

By
-
Generac's headquarters in the Town of Genesee

Town of Genesee-based Generac Holdings Inc. re-issued a recall late last week for a series of portable generators that can cause injury to users. According to a recall summary from the company, the Generac, DR 6500 Watt, and DR 8000 Watt portable generators have an unlocked handle. That unlocked handle can “pinch” consumers’ fingers against

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

