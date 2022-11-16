Generac re-issues recall for portable generators that can cause injury

Town of Genesee-based Generac Holdings Inc. re-issued a recall late last week for a series of portable generators that can cause injury to users. According to a recall summary from the company, the Generac, DR 6500 Watt, and DR 8000 Watt portable generators have an unlocked handle. That unlocked handle can “pinch” consumers’ fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved, posing finger amputation and crushing hazards. Over 30 model numbers have unlocked handles, according to the recall summary. The same recall was issued last July. According to the July 2021 recall notice, Generac had received eight reports of injuries – seven resulting in finger amputation and one in finger crushing – at the time. The Nov. 10, 2022, re-issued recall states Generac is now aware of 37 total injuries. Of those 37, 31 were finger amputations and six were crushed fingers. A federal lawsuit was filed against Generac last August.The lawsuit alleged the company misled investors and failed to disclose information related to the original recall. A new repair kit has been made available to consumers who have purchased one of the listed portable generator models. “Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable generators, unless the locking pin has been inserted to secure the handle in place before and after moving the generator, and contact Generac for a free repair kit consisting of a set of spacers to move the handle away from the frame, eliminating the pinch point,” reads the recall summary. “Customers who had responded to the original recall will automatically be sent a new kit.” Approximately 321,160 of the portable generators were sold in the U.S. and 4,575 were sold in Canada. A spokesperson with Generac was not immediately available to comment on the re-issued recall Wednesday.