Generac sees sharp decline in sale of residential products at start of 2023

By
-
Generac's headquarters in the Town of Genesee

Last updated on May 3rd, 2023 at 02:30 pmTown of Genesee-based Generac Holdings Inc. experienced a substantial decrease in residential product sales in the first quarter of 2023, exacerbated by an ongoing mix of macroeconomic headwinds. Generac’s net sales decreased 22% to $888 million during the first quarter of 2023 compared to $1.14 billion in the

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

