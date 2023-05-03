Generac sees sharp decline in sale of residential products at start of 2023

Last updated on May 3rd, 2023 at 02:30 pmTown of Genesee-based Generac Holdings Inc. experienced a substantial decrease in residential product sales in the first quarter of 2023, exacerbated by an ongoing mix of macroeconomic headwinds. Generac’s net sales decreased 22% to $888 million during the first quarter of 2023 compared to $1.14 billion in the