Regal Ware plans to move HQ to office building on Milwaukee’s far northwest side

Cookware manufacturer Regal Ware, Inc. is planning to move its corporate headquarters from Kewaskum to an office building on the far northwest side of Milwaukee.
A permit application with the city of Milwaukee indicates that the company plans to establish an office in the One Park Plaza office building at 11270 W. Park Place. A commercial real estate industry source confirmed that the company plans to move its corporate headquarters to the 12-story building and will occupy about 20,000 square feet of space there.
In March, Regal Ware announced that it was selling its headquarters building at 1675 Reigle Drive in Kewaskum to the village of Kewaskum, which will use it for a village hall, police station, library and community programming.
At the time, Regal Ware indicated that it planned to move the employees from its headquarters to a new location, likely in the northwest part of Milwaukee County.
Regal Ware also has a manufacturing facility in West Bend.
A spokesperson for the company declined to disclose the plans for its headquarters, but said an announcement was coming soon.
The One Park Plaza office building in Milwaukee was built in 1984 and renovated in 2000. Last year, it was sold for about $21.8 million to a New Jersey-based entity.
A brochure for the building indicates that it has about 35,000 square feet of vacant space, including the entire 18,000-square-foot eighth floor and 12,500 square feet on the seventh floor.
Other tenants in the One Park Plaza building include the corporate headquarters for A.O. Smith, The Manitowoc Company and Douglas Dynamics.
JLL handles office space leasing for the One Park Plaza buildings. Representatives for the firm could not immediately be reached for comment.