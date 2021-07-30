Weekly Debrief: COVID numbers heading in the wrong direction

Arthur Thomas
Arthur Thomas, Lauren Anderson and Andrew Weiland from BizTimes Media discuss worrying trends in the COVID-19 pandemic. With the CDC changing its recommendations on wearing masks, Lauren and Andrew highlight numbers for southeastern Wisconsin. They also discuss how local health systems have begun mandating vaccinations and whether more employers will move in that direction going forward.

Ascension Wisconsin requiring all employees to get COVID vaccine

Children’s Wisconsin, Medical College of Wisconsin mandate COVID-19 vaccine for all employees

ProHealth Care mandates COVID-19 vaccine for its employees

Viewpoints: To compel worker vaccinations, or not

