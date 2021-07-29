ProHealth Care mandates COVID-19 vaccine for its employees

All ProHealth Care employees will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning Oct. 15, a ProHealth Care spokesperson told BizTimes Thursday.

Waukesha-based ProHealth Care joins other health systems that have announced similar vaccine mandates, including Glendale-based Ascension Wisconsin, which announced its mandate Tuesday.

“As our CEO has said, the new highly transmissible (COVID-19) variants, spreading chiefly among those who are unvaccinated, make it vial that we take this action to protect our patients and each other at ProHealth Care,” the spokesperson said.

The ProHealthCare spokesperson declined to comment on the specifics of the health system’s vaccine mandate.

Ascension was the first health care system in southeastern Wisconsin to require its employees get the COVID-19 vaccine. Ascension’s requirement applies to all associates, regardless of whether they provide direct patient care, or whether they work on-site or remotely. It also applies to those employed by Ascension subsidiaries and partners; physicians and advanced practice providers, whether employed or independent; and volunteers and vendors entering Ascension facilities.