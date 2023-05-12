Weekly Debrief: Big $450 million plans for downtown Kenosha

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media discuss the news of the week in southeastern Wisconsin, including a $450 million plan from Cobalt Development and C.D. Smith to redevelop nine blocks in downtown Kenosha, including adding more than 1,000 apartments and condos, retail and other uses.
Insider Story Spotlight
- Wells Fargo will move downtown Milwaukee commercial lending office from 100 East to 833 East Michigan building
- MGS Manufacturing adding innovation center at Germantown HQ
Big Story