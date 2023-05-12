Weekly Debrief: Big $450 million plans for downtown Kenosha

Arthur Thomas
Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media discuss the news of the week in southeastern Wisconsin, including a $450 million plan from Cobalt Development and C.D. Smith to redevelop nine blocks in downtown Kenosha, including adding more than 1,000 apartments and condos, retail and other uses.

