Wells Fargo will move downtown Milwaukee commercial lending office from 100 East to 833 East Michigan building

Wells Fargo plans to move its commercial lending group office in downtown Milwaukee from the 100 East office tower
at 100 E. Wisconsin Ave. to the 833 East Michigan building
at 833 E. Michigan St., according to a permit filed with the city and real estate industry sources.
Built in 1989, the 35-story, 435,629-square-foot 100 East building was once one of downtown Milwaukee’s premier office addresses. But the building has lost several tenants in recent years and went into foreclosure
in 2021. The building was placed into receivership and a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge recently approved a sale of the building
to a development group that includes Michael Klein of Klein Development and restaurateur John “Johnny V” Vassallo.
The group plans to convert the building’s office space into luxury apartments. That has the remaining office tenants at 100 East making plans to relocate
, including Wells Fargo which will move its downtown Milwaukee commercial lending group office to 833 East Michigan, an 18-story, 358,000-square-foot office building owned by Wauwatosa-based Irgens, which opened it in 2016.
Wells Fargo plans to occupy about 6,400 square feet of space on the 9th
floor of the 833 East Michigan building. That is a portion of the space formerly occupied by manufacturing company Jason Industries Inc., which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
in 2020 after announcing a restructuring plan and emerged later in the year
as a private company.
Other tenants in the 833 East Michigan building include Godfrey & Kahn, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, Church Mutual, EY, PwC, KPMG, Colliers International, Microsoft and Catalyst Construction.
Other office tenants in the 100 East building that will need to relocate include Gruber Law Offices, The Marcus Corp. Sperling Law Offices LLC, Grant Thornton LLP, Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP, Marietta Investment Partners and Holter Financial Group.
Wells Fargo also has a retail branch in the 100 East building that operates independently from the commercial lending office and might remain in the building.
Matt Hunter of JLL was the local representative for Wells Fargo on the 833 East Michigan deal. Irgens was represented by Mike Wanezek of Colliers International.
[caption id="attachment_527670" align="aligncenter" width="1280"]
100 East[/caption]