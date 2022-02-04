Weekly Debrief: Arts center planned as momentum is growing in Bronzeville

Lauren Anderson, Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the week’s news, including a plan to develop a center for for African American art and culture at the corner of King Drive and North Avenue in Milwaukee. The site was previously the southeast region headquarters for the state Department of Natural Resources. The state listed the property for sale in October.
Insider Spotlight Stories:
Good Karma Brands looks to ‘chart its own course’ with new studios, offices at The Avenue
Twin Disc faces labor challenges to meet demand as oil and gas market returns
Milwaukee-based Fiveable merges with virtual studying platform Hours
Other stories in this episode:
Bronzeville arts group plans cultural center at former DNR building site on King Drive