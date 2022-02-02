Bronzeville arts group plans cultural center at former DNR building site on King Drive

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Bronzeville Center for the Arts (Rendering: Wilson & Ford Design Studios)
Bronzeville Center for the Arts (Rendering: Wilson & Ford Design Studios)
A site located on a prominent corner of Milwaukee’s Bronzeville district and formerly occupied by the Department of Natural Resources could be transformed into a center for African American art and culture. The Bronzeville Center…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson is an associate editor and covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display