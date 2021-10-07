State wants to sell former DNR office building at King and North

The state of Wisconsin is seeking a buyer for the former Department of Natural Resources office building at King Drive and North Avenue in the city's Harambee neighborhood. The state Department of Administration today issued…

The state of Wisconsin is seeking a buyer for the former Department of Natural Resources office building at King Drive and North Avenue in the city's Harambee neighborhood. The state Department of Administration today issued a public notice that it has declared the building a "surplus property" and is listing it for sale. The two-story building is located at 2312 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, northeast of North Avenue and King Drive. It totals 33,995 square feet with a 12,675-square-foot basement level, the public notice states. It sits on a roughly 3.4-acre site. It's up for sale because the DNR has relocated operations to 1027 W. St Paul Ave. in Milwaukee. The King and North structure was built in 1983, but a portion of it was formerly a Brewer Bank location dating back to 1911. The basement has laboratory and storage space. Hartland-based The Nicholson Group appraised the building for the state. It determined the building is worth $1.2 million. Offers are due by 3 p.m. Dec. 2. Any pending sale is subject to approval by the State Building Commission and Joint Finance Committee.