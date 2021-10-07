State wants to sell former DNR office building at King and North

The state of Wisconsin is seeking a buyer for the former Department of Natural Resources office building at King Drive and North Avenue in the city's Harambee neighborhood.
The state Department of Administration today issued a public notice that it has declared the building a "surplus property" and is listing it for sale.
The two-story building is located at 2312 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, northeast of North Avenue and King Drive. It totals 33,995 square feet with a 12,675-square-foot basement level, the public notice states. It sits on a roughly 3.4-acre site.
It's up for sale because the DNR has relocated operations to 1027 W. St Paul Ave. in Milwaukee. The King and North structure was built in 1983, but a portion of it was formerly a Brewer Bank location dating back to 1911. The basement has laboratory and storage space.
Hartland-based The Nicholson Group appraised the building for the state. It determined the building is worth $1.2 million.
Offers are due by 3 p.m. Dec. 2. Any pending sale is subject to approval by the State Building Commission and Joint Finance Committee.