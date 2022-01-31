Milwaukee-based Fiveable merges with virtual studying platform Hours

Milwaukee-based edtech platform Fiveable is merging with the online platform Hours. Fiveable acquired Hours back in May of 2021. Hours is now the central Fiveable platform. It is now officially a product offered as part…

Milwaukee-based edtech platform As of this January, the Fiveable team has stopped creating study content to add to their library. DoAmaral said this decision was made because there are several other ways for students to access free content elsewhere on the internet. “This spring, we will not have Fiveable teachers streaming AP cram reviews,” DoAmaral said. “We will be focused on helping thousands of students form and join cram study groups in spring 2022. Our focus will be on creating study groups and spaces for students to work together.” She said the Fiveable team will not be taking down any of their previously uploaded content. All study guides, blogs and past cram videos will remain online. The library will remain frozen in place. Fiveable plans on incorporating the green color seen within the Hours logo into their logo as an acknowledgement to the platform. Milwaukee-based edtech platform Fiveable is merging with the online platform Hours. Fiveable acquired Hours back in May of 2021. Hours is now the central Fiveable platform. It is now officially a product offered as part of the Fiveable brand. Fiveable also announced Tuesday that the platform will not be offering any new review content for the foreseeable future. They will instead support student-led study groups. “We took a pause and reflected on what was most important to achieve our goals,” said Fiveable co-founder Amanda DoAmaral . Hours is a virtual studying platform that allows students to create online study rooms that are equipped with personal task lists, group chat and music streaming. The platform was built by a high school student. DoAmaral said because study rooms are now central to the Fiveable experience, it made sense to sunset the Hours brand and make the Hours platform front and center. “Students are leading the way in terms of what to study and how to best study it,” said Fiveable co-founder Tán Ho on LinkedIn. “We want to give them the best tools to do so, and in an environment where they feel safe, comfortable and respected as the young adults they are.”As of this January, the Fiveable team has stopped creating study content to add to their library. DoAmaral said this decision was made because there are several other ways for students to access free content elsewhere on the internet. “This spring, we will not have Fiveable teachers streaming AP cram reviews,” DoAmaral said. “We will be focused on helping thousands of students form and join cram study groups in spring 2022. Our focus will be on creating study groups and spaces for students to work together.” She said the Fiveable team will not be taking down any of their previously uploaded content. All study guides, blogs and past cram videos will remain online. The library will remain frozen in place. Fiveable plans on incorporating the green color seen within the Hours logo into their logo as an acknowledgement to the platform.