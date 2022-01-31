Milwaukee-based Fiveable merges with virtual studying platform Hours

Ashley Smart
Amanda DoAmaral
Milwaukee-based edtech platform Fiveable is merging with the online platform Hours. Fiveable acquired Hours back in May of 2021. Hours is now the central Fiveable platform. It is now officially a product offered as part…

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

