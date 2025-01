Wausau-based sign manufacturer acquires Poblocki’s intellectual property

Wausau-based custom sign manufacturing company Graphic House, Inc. announced Thursday that it has acquired the intellectual property of Poblocki Sign Co., including its name, website, phone numbers, and branding. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. West Allis-based Poblocki ceased operations in May after more than 90 years in business, leaving 91 employees out of

Wausau-based custom sign manufacturing companyannounced Thursday that it has acquired the intellectual property of Poblocki Sign Co. , including its name, website, phone numbers, and branding. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. West Allis-based Poblocki ceased operations in May after more than 90 years in business, leaving 91 employees out of a job. Graphic House was founded in 1976. “We are honored to continue serving Poblocki’s loyal customers while introducing our expanded capabilities to new clients,” Graphic House said in its announcement. [caption id="attachment_604957" align="aligncenter" width="1280"]Graphic Sign Inc. headquarters in Wausau. Image from Google.[/caption]