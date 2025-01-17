Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Manufacturing

Wausau-based sign manufacturer acquires Poblocki’s intellectual property

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Poblocki HQ
Poblocki Sign Company's West Allis headquarters. Image courtesy of Google Maps.
Learn more about:
Graphic HousePoblocki Sign Co.

Wausau-based custom sign manufacturing company Graphic House, Inc. announced Thursday that it has acquired the intellectual property of Poblocki Sign Co., including its name, website, phone numbers, and branding. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. West Allis-based Poblocki ceased operations in May after more than 90 years in business, leaving 91 employees out of

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.