Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Manufacturing

Poblocki Sign Co. shuts down after more than 90 years in business

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Poblocki HQ
Poblocki Sign Company's West Allis headquarters. Image courtesy of Google Maps.
Learn more about:
Poblocki Sign Co.TJM Capital PartnersDustin WengertLee Dawson
Last updated

Following months of financial challenges, West Allis-based Poblocki Sign Co. ceased operations earlier this month, leaving 91 employees without work. The company’s West Allis plant, located at 922 S. 70th St., had been in business for over 90 years. There were also Poblocki Sign locations in Orlando, Boston and Raleigh. Poblocki Sign’s financial challenges first

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

DON'T MISS OUT...BIZEXPO IS WEDNESDAY - REGISTER TODAY!