Vivent Health eyes move to downtown Milwaukee site near Fiserv Forum for HIV Medical Home

Milwaukee-based Vivent Health
is looking for a new site for its HIV Medical Home.
One candidate is a 67,500-square-foot building at the northwest corner of Sixth Street and McKinley Avenue in downtown's Westown neighborhood.
In an email, Vivent Health spokeswoman Jeannine Sherman confirmed it is one of the sites the organization is considering for its HIV Medical Home. She said a final decision will be made in late summer or early fall, with an expected occupancy of spring 2022.
Vivent Health is seeking a new location because of the organization's growth and increasing demand for HIV care, treatment and prevention services, Sherman said. The HIV Medical Home model offers integrated health and social services, case management and social support for those living with HIV.
"This move will assure greater access to HIV services to thousands of people in the area and the Vivent Health HIV Medical Home will be better equipped to provide comprehensive care that helps more Milwaukeeans achieve the best health outcomes possible, " she wrote in the email. "Vivent Health looks forward to increasing our current programs and services with this move, which will allow us to stay committed to the health and well-being of anyone impacted by HIV/AIDS in Milwaukee well into the future."
Vivent's current Milwaukee offices at 820 N. Plankinton Ave. deliver health care services and serve as the organizations headquarters. Sherman's statement did not address if all of the operations would move to a new site.
Formerly the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin, Vivent Health has undergone a number of acquisitions and mergers in recent years.
It acquired
Austin-based AIDS Services of Austin
last year.
In 2017, it merged with Denver-based HIV/AIDS advocacy nonprofit
Rocky Mountain Cares, and in 2018 it merged with Saint Louis Effort for AIDS
.
Vivent Health rebranded in January last year. It has 15 locations across Colorado, Missouri, Wisconsin and Texas.
The building, located at 1311 N. Sixth St., is owned by an affiliate of Milwaukee-based The Druml Company LLC. Druml last month filed an application with the city to change the property's zoning.
It is now zoned for industrial and warehouse purposes. Druml is seeking a zoning change that would allow offices, services, retail, entertainment and other uses.
"We're requesting greater flexibility of uses given the interest shown in the area," the application states.
A representative of Druml declined to comment.
It is listed for lease
under a different address by CBRE's Wisconsin office.
Milwaukee Area Technical College currently occupies a portion of the building. The school uses the space for its EMT-paramedics program and some of its other health care-related program, MATC spokesman Tony Tagliavia said.
MATC intends to move those programs elsewhere once its lease expires in September 2022, Tagliavia added.
The building is in an area that's undergoing significant growth.
It is across the street from the location of Milwaukee Public Museum's future home. MPM recently acquired the site
, where it plans to build
a new 230,000-square-foot museum. MPM is raising money to fund its construction. It is seeking money from the state
to partly finance the project.
To the south are developments related to the Milwaukee Bucks' Deer District. They include an apartment building and parking structure, and a team training facility and medical clinic.