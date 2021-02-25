MPM acquires future museum site in downtown Milwaukee for nearly $8.1 million

The Milwaukee Public Museum has purchased the site of its future museum for nearly $8.1 million, according to state records.

MPM plans to eventually move to a new, 230,000-square-foot facility it plans to build northeast of West McKinley Avenue and North Sixth Street in downtown Milwaukee. Museum officials announced the spot of its future home in September.

The 2.4-acre site consists of three parcels. An MPM affiliate, Historic Haymarket Milwaukee LLC, acquired the parcels from their respective owners.

They include 520 W. McKinley Ave., where The Bartolotta Restaurants offices are located. It was sold for $2.5 million by Martin Drive Real Estate LLC, which is led by Jennifer Bartolotta.

The property at 1310 N. Sixth St. was also sold for $2.5 million. The seller is First Partners LLC, which is registered to Dan Druml of The Druml Co.

And the property at 1340 N. Sixth St. was sold by Haymarket Properties LLC, registered to James Barry of The Barry Co., for $3.08 million.

The buildings now standing on those properties will need to be demolished to make way for the project.

An MPM spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

MPM’s $240 million project may get assistance from the state. Gov. Tony Evers recommended $40 million in state funds go toward the museum project in his 2021-2023 capital budget plan.

The natural history museum itself is expected to cost $170 million. Other project costs include site acquisition, transition costs, endowment costs, moving collections and building out a 30,000-square-foot space for Betty Brinn Children’s Museum’s new home within the new museum complex.