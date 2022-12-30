VISIT Milwaukee promoting the city with Times Square billboard

VISIT Milwaukee is kicking off its 2023 marketing efforts with a video on a 35- x 23-foot billboard in New York City’s Times Square.

On a billboard at 1540 Broadway, VISIT Milwaukee is running a 15-second video four times every hour through Jan. 1. The video, which began running on Dec. 26, highlights Milwaukee’s lakefront, cuisine, and attractions.

The 1540 Broadway building is owned by New York-based real estate investment trust Vornado Realty Trust, and is located two blocks from where the ball will drop at midnight on New Year’s Eve, so live attendees of Times Square’s New Year’s Eve celebration will be in close approximation to the billboard with the VISIT Milwaukee video.

VISIT Milwaukee said it is seeking to capitalize on National Geographic naming Milwaukee to its “Best of the World” list as one of the best destinations for travel in 2023.

“Milwaukee’s incredible moment in the spotlight thanks to publications like National Geographic is monumental, but we want to keep that momentum building through 2024,” said Josh Albrecht, vice president of marketing and communications for VISIT Milwaukee. “What better way to do that than with a billboard in one of the busiest intersections in the world over New Year’s Eve?”

This marketing initiative is just one of many that VISIT Milwaukee is planning to increase awareness of Milwaukee. Its campaigns to entice leisure travelers will mostly focus on Midwest metro areas like Chicago, Minneapolis, and Des Moines.

VISIT Milwaukee’s other 2023 campaigns include:

“Good Things Brewing,” a four-episode television show that begins airing Feb. 23.

a four-episode television show that begins airing Feb. 23. An expanded partnership with Milwaukee Bucks star Bobby Portis, in addition to year-round influencer marketing. The campaign showcases Portis’ love for Milwaukee as he acts as a “hype man” at attractions around the city.

Continued promotion of the Milwaukee Theater District.

